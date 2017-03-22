Globetrotters Star Meets FAMOUS HANDSHAKE STUDENTS ... Let's Do This!!!

Breaking News

This is AWESOME!!!

One of the Harlem Globetrotters took over for that famous HANDSHAKE TEACHER in North Carolina ... and welcomed every single one of his students with their own custom greeting!!

It all went down this week at Ashley Park PreK-8 School in Charlotte -- where Zeus filled in for Mr. Barry White Jr. ... the teacher who went viral with his students for their morning shake routine!

Zeus -- who's in town for the Globetrotters game on Saturday -- did a pretty bang-up job before dropping some life knowledge on the kids inside the classroom.