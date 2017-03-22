Keshia Knight Pulliam's Ex Wants Joint Custody ... Even My Ex Says I'm a Good Dad!!!

Keshia Knight Pulliam's ex wants joint custody of their baby girl and has a bunch of people vouching for him ... including his ex-wife.

It appears from legal docs Keshia doesn't want Ed Hartwell near their 2-month-old daughter. She claims he plotted to trigger a miscarriage during her pregnancy, something he denied.

Hartwell just filed new docs in the divorce case, asking for joint custody of Ella Grace.

He submitted a letter from "RHOA" star Lisa Wu -- his ex wife -- singing his praises as a great dad and community man. Lisa says, "I am never worried about my child when he is with his dad, I know his dad will do everything within his power to love, protect and provide for EJ while he is not with me."

Lisa goes on, "I am positive that [Hartwell] will put his daughter's best interest first as he has shown with my children."

Ed says in the docs he's more than willing to pay child support.

Ed filed for for divorce from Keshia last July, originally claiming there were serious doubts the child was his.