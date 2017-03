Suge Knight Back in Hospital For Blood Clots

Suge Knight is back in the hospital for a condition that has been dogging him for 2 years ... blood clots.

We're told Suge -- who's facing murder charges for running over someone in 2015 at Tam's Burgers in Compton -- is at USC Medical Center.

Suge has been in solitary confinement and has complained the conditions have compromised his health. He's been in and out of the hospital while his trial drags on.

We're told Suge is in stable condition.