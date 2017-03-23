Bow Wow Nonstop Partying For 30th Blows $15k on Strippers

EXCLUSIVE

Bow Wow celebrated his big 3-0 two weeks ago but that hasn't stopped his party train from rolling into strip club after strip club with stacks to blow.

Bow Wow's latest stop was Club Onyx in Dallas Wednesday. It was thrown together last minute but Bow Wow still managed to shell out over $15k on the dance floor and even got a FaceTime call from Snoop!

You'd think 9 parties deep into celebrating his birthday he'd be done, but he's got 2 more coming up this weekend.

Bow Wow ... best birthday party thrower ever.