Cal Ripken Rooting for Tim Tebow 'But It's Gonna Be a Hard Road'

EXCLUSIVE

Tim Tebow has a legend in his corner ... Cal Ripken Jr. ... who tells TMZ Sports he's pulling for the guy to make the big leagues but says, "It's gonna be a hard road."

Ripken says Tebow has a few things working in his favor while he tries to climb the ranks in the NY Mets farm system ... but ultimately, he needs reps.