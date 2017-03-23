Kristi Yamaguchi To Nancy Kerrigan No Bad Blood Over 'Break a Leg' Tweet

Kristi Yamaguchi says she was NOT throwing shade at Nancy Kerrigan when she told her to "break a leg" on "Dancing with the Stars" ... explaining it was just an innocent tweet between friends.

Social media went crazy over the tweet in which she told her fellow ice skater, "So excited for you! Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! #DWTS"

Some people thought Kristi was taking a cheap shot.

But Kristi's rep tells us that couldn't be further from the truth -- they've been friends since they were 15 and she has nothing but love for her.

We also spoke with Nancy's rep who says the two spoke on the phone Wednesday night and laughed about it.