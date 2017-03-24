Ex-Penn State Prez Graham Spanier Found Guilty of Child Endangerment

Ex-Penn State Prez Guilty of Child Endangerment

Ex-Penn State president Graham Spanier was just found guilty of felony child endangerment stemming from the way he handled the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse incidents.

Officials say Spanier was alerted of a 2001 incident of Sandusky sexually assaulting a young boy in a Penn State shower ... but for some reason, Spanier did NOT report it to police.

Instead, officials say he and other Penn State officials simply told Sandusky he couldn't bring boys to campus anymore. Prosecutors argued he put the school and their own interests ahead of protecting the child.

Spanier argued his actions did not put any child in danger.

The jury felt differently -- and after 12 hours of deliberations found the 68-year-old guilty of felony child endangerment.