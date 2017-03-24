EXCLUSIVE
George Lopez doubled down on a disparaging comment he made about Ivanka Trump ... that "she's ready" to get pimped out.
George was at LAX Friday when he got into it with our photog, Charlie, who asked the comedian if he had any regrets over his 2-word comment. You'll recall, George posted an Instagram video showing 2 dogs mating.
In the comment section, someone wrote, "Yo @georgelopez when we gonna pimp Ivanka because backpage is calling her name right now." George replied, "she's ready!"
George isn't backtracking an inch.