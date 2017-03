Kris Jenner Move Over Homer ... Animated Kardashian TV on the Way!!!

Kris Jenner is pitching a animated television series featuring cartoonie Kim, Khloe, Kylie and the rest of the fam.

We've learned Kim had a meeting with Harvey Weinstein's company in L.A. earlier this month to pitch the show.

We're told "the entire family" will be featured ... we're told it will not include Caitlyn.

Our sources say this is a primetime pitch ... and not for kids.