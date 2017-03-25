D.C. Missing Girls Cops Say They're Runaways Not Crime Victims

The Washington D.C. girls who have gone missing are not crime victims ... they've just fled their homes, according to Washington D.C. officials.

There's been a call for an investigation into the disappearances, but a police spokesperson says the numbers are not alarming ... they're in line with missing persons stats.

There are currently 38 open cases of missing persons in D.C. We did some checking ... 12 disappeared in the last 5 months. Nine of the girls are 18 or under. Ten are black and 2 Hispanic.

A police spokesperson says they believe all are runaways based on the circumstances of their disappearance, however, they say they cannot be certain.

The police and Mayor's office tell TMZ, they handle thousands of missing persons cases every year, and virtually everyone is located.

The PD says they have aggressively been using social media to help find missing persons, but they are not alarmed by the numbers, which they say have actually gone down.

There has been a battle cry on social media for a harder look at the girls who have disappeared recently.