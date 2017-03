One Direction's Liam Payne I'm A Dad!! Cheryl Cole Gives Birth

The One Direction family just got a little bigger ... Liam Payne's a new dad to a healthy baby boy.

Payne's GF Cheryl Cole posted a pic of Payne and son Saturday -- revealing she delivered on Wednesday -- and saying, "We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival.

23-year-old Payne is the second member of 1D to become a daddy ... Louis Tomlinson has a one-year-old son.

Cole says their new bundle still doesn't have a name but sometimes these things just take time.