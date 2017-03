Justin Bieber Ten-puck! Hits the Ice at West Point

Justin Bieber felt a call of duty at West Point ... to play hockey.

The Biebs hit the ice Saturday with the official Army West Point hockey team in New York for a friendly match among cadets.

The team shouted out Justin on Twitter saying, "Bieber knows the rules ...respect the logo."

We're told Justin has had a standing invite to play ... and he sure as hell got his skate on in West Point forward Nick DeCenzo's jersey.