Tupac Shakur Hall of Fame Induction Locks In Snoop Dogg, Likely Dr. Dre

EXCLUSIVE

Tupac Shakur's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame next month will be a mini Death Row Records reunion because Snoop Dogg's leading the tribute, and Dr. Dre's in talks to join him.

We're told Snoop jumped at the chance to lead a group of West Coast rappers in paying tribute to Pac. We're told Dr. Dre's been asked to join the ceremony as well ... and he's close to signing on.

Our sources say the performance will feature a mix of at least 3 songs performed by Snoop, Dre and company ... and "California Love" is definitely on the setlist.

This year's ceremony takes place April 7 at the Barclays Center.