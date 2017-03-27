Abby Lee Miller Bows Out Of 'Dance Moms'

"Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller is quitting the show because she says she's tired of being manipulated by male producers who don't know jack about dance.

Abby's been schooling kids in dance -- in her own unique way -- for 7 seasons, but posted her resignation in the wee hours of Monday morning. She blasted producers over creative differences ... saying she's continuously asked for credit on "all the ideas, award winning routines and costumes" but to no avail.

She insists she has no problem teaching the kids, but rather with "being manipulated, disrespected and used, day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt."

It's unclear if she's quitting teaching altogether or just the reality show. We're waiting to hear back from her camp, and Lifetime has "no comment."