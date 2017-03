Devon Still Finally 'Has a Sense of Normal' After Leah Goes 2 Years Cancer Free

Devon Still says he's BURSTING WITH HAPPINESS thanks to his daughter, Leah, celebrating 2 years of being in remission from cancer ... and says they finally have a sense of normal back in their lives.

As for Leah, Devon says she's really enjoying being a kid again after spending way too much time in hospitals surrounded by boring adults.

He's also got advice for other parents going through tough times.