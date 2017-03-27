Fetty Wap Robbery & Shootout Bloody Crime Scene Images

Minutes after Fetty Wap's crew got into a shootout ... one of the victims struggled to escape, before collapsing in a bloody scene.

TMZ obtained these images shot about 3 blocks away from the deli where the shots were fired. According to witnesses in the Paterson, NJ neighborhood ... the unnamed victim collapsed against the Nissan and lay there moaning until police located him.

In this video, you can hear the officer on scene calling for medical assistance. A total of 3 people suffered gunshot wounds during the battle.

Fetty's rival, Raheem Thomas, known as Fuzz, was arrested for gun possession and assault ... but police have not said if he actually fired during the shootout. He was clearly seen holding a weapon during a fight moments before the shooting started.