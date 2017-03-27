Josh Gordon Putting On Dunk Show (VIDEO)

Josh Gordon Proves He's Still An Athletic Freak ... With Insane Dunk Show

Josh Gordon wants the whole world -- mainly NFL GMs -- to know he's still a freak athlete, and he's proving it using a sport he doesn't even play.

Gordon is still waiting to be reinstated by the NFL, but is obviously staying in shape, and showed it off with a dazzling array of aerial rim rockers that he posted to social media.

There are reports the Browns will either trade or release Gordon, meaning he'll have to prove to some other team he's still got the tools to dominate.

Either that, or he's trying to make the Lakers. Which seems pretty possible, actually.