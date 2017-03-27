'OITNB' Matt McGorry Triumphant in Bev Hills PD Confrontation

Matt McGorry just won a legal victory against a member of the Beverly Hills Police Dept. who tried to stop him from recording an incident to make sure the cops behaved properly.

Matt happened upon a traffic accident involving a Latino, so he grabbed his cell phone and pushed record to make sure law enforcement stayed on the up and up.

The "Orange Is the New Black" star is big in the Black Lives Matter movement and feels strongly ... video keeps cops in line.

Problem is ... the civilian traffic enforcement officer who Matt was recording wasn't having it and ordered Matt to stop. Matt was defiant, continuing to record and questioning the officer.

Matt posted the video and that got the attention of the brass at the Beverly Hills PD. We've learned they've invited him to come to the station to have a chitchat where they will make clear ... he had every right to record the incident.

The brass wants to make one other point ... he shouldn't record the action from the street, because someone could get run over.