Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee I'm Giving Up On Malia

EXCLUSIVE

Malia Obama may have dodged a bullet by not taking Swae Lee up on his date offer because he’s already got other chicks he’s eyeing.

We got the Rae Sremmurd rapper at LAX where he told us he’s given up on that dream date with the former president's daughter ... where he'd whisk her off her feet and dine in the clouds.

Rejection is never easy, but Swae seems to have a solid backup plan.