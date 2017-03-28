Jon Jones Off Probation In 2015 Hit And Run ... One Step Closer To Comeback

Jon Jones Off Probation In '15 Hit & Run ... One Step Closer To Comeback

EXCLUSIVE

Good news for Jon Jones ... the UFC star has completed his probation for a hit and run incident from 2015 ... putting him one step closer to a return to the Octagon.

The case was pretty crazy ... Jones struck another vehicle carrying a pregnant woman, then bolted before cops arrived.

Jon plead guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident, and was slapped with 18 months probation.

As part of the deal, Jones also had to make 72 appearances ... speaking to different groups of kids about the importance of making good decisions.

Now, a rep from the Bernalillo County DA's office tells TMZ Sports Jones has successfully completed his probation ... and as of today, is 100% free and clear.

Jon's suspension from the UFC is due to end this summer ... so having this legal hurdle behind him is a major step forward in his return to fighting.