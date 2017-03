'GOTG2' Star Michael Rooker I Won't Get an Oscar, but ... I'd Love a Cool Costume Prop!

Michael Rooker calls director James Gunn a "dreamer" for saying he'll win an Oscar for his role in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" ... but he has his eyes on another prize.

We ask the guy who plays Yondu in 'GOTG2' at LAX if he ever thought he'd be famous for playing a blue superhero with a fin on his head ... his answer is hilarious.

As for that fin, Rooker wants it for his own but has been unsuccessful ... but he MAY have acquired another awesome prop from his days on "The Walking Dead."