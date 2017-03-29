WWE Superstar Baron Corbin Rips Conor McGregor ... I'd Beat Your Ass

WWE superstar Baron Corbin hasn't forgotten all of the trash Conor McGregor talked about wrestlers ... and says he wants a shot at the UFC star in the hopes of teaching him a very violent lesson.

Corbin -- who's wrestling for the WWE intercontinental belt at WrestleMania 33 this weekend -- appeared on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas when he was asked about Conor vs. Floyd.

After siding with Mayweather, Corbin brought up the comments McGregor made back in August ... when he said most WWE guys are "messed up p**sies" who couldn't hold their own in a real fight.

Corbin -- a former boxer and NFL lineman --- clearly took the comments personally, saying, "I would like to slam him on his head a few times."

Vince, Dana ... thoughts?