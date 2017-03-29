Blac Chyna to Tyga No Child Support? You're a Bitch!

Blac Chyna's calling out Tyga for allegedly failing to pay child support, and for dragging the Kardashians into the middle of their financial battle.

Chyna unloaded on her baby daddy early Wednesday morning, saying ... "It's funny now to me !!! But when Tyga and side n**** kicked me out !!! And they wanted to see me fail ! lol And 2 grind from the dirt !!!!! No child support!"

Her Snapchat attack on Tyga was filled with seemingly random references -- some of it's hard to decipher -- but her overall point is clear: PAY ME, BITCH! She also wants "Jenny," the babysitter, to get paid.

BC got personal too -- "So go tell Kylie , and Rob ! About our son Account ! Cause that's the only reason I'm contacting ur f** ass!"

Tyga not paying people is nothing new, but Chyna ain't settling for the status quo ... obviously.