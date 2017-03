'Dance Moms' Cast Welcome Aboard, Cheryl Burke! ... Oh, Screw Abby BTW

The moms of "Dance Moms" are absolutely thrilled with their new host, Cheryl Burke, and equally excited to throw dirt on Abby Lee Miller's metaphorical grave.

The longtime "Dancing with the Stars" pro showed up at 8 Count Dance Academy in L.A. to start working with her new students. She played it coy when paps compared her to Abby.

The moms, on the other hand, couldn't wait to blab about ditching Abby and upgrading -- in their eyes -- to Cheryl.

Damn. Body's not even cold.