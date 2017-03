Jackie Evancho I'm Ready for My Encore ... Singing for Trump is Good for Business!!

EXCLUSIVE

Jackie Evancho is all about performing for President Trump ... and says she might be back at it this summer for Memorial Day or Fourth of July celebrations at the White House.

The singer nailed "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Trump's inauguration in January, and tells our guy in D.C. it gave her career a nice little boost.

Seems Jackie's business motto is -- if at first it succeeds ... do it again!