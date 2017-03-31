Broncos' Brandon Marshall Elephant Scare ... During African Safari

Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall almost got TRUCKED by an elephant in Mozambique ... and the whole thing was caught on video.

The NFL star is on safari in Africa with fellow football players William Gay, Duke Ihenacho, Omar Bolden, Mike Adams and more.

During a day out in the bush, the gang came across a large African elephant -- which was beautiful and majestic -- until it started to charge!!!

Don't worry, it chilled out ... but Marshall was shook.

The gang soldiered on and encountered a LION later in the safari.

No one was eaten in the making of these videos.