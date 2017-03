Justin Bieber Beijos in Brazil! Cozies Up to Hot Model

Justin Bieber knows the ole saying ... when in Brazil, find a smoking hot Brazilian model.

The Biebs is making the most out of his tour stop in Rio de Janeiro by spending a lot of time with Luciana Chamone. They were all up in each other's biz in the backseat of his ride Thursday.

Can't blame him. If he's smart ... there's a promoter working on extending the South American swing of this tour right now.

One in every port.