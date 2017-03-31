President Trump Forgets to Sign Executive Orders At SIGNING Ceremony

Gotta hand it to Vice Prez Mike Pence -- he tried like hell to save President Trump from a senior moment during an executive order ceremony ... but still came up short.

Trump and his veep assembled media at the White House for the usual dog and pony show to sign 2 executive orders about trade enforcement. Before putting pen to paper, the prez stepped to the mic, said a few words ... and then quickly left the room.

You gotta watch Pence coolly attempt to remind Trump he'd forgotten. Instead, they ended up signing in another room.

Think he's got a lot on his mind these days?