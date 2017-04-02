Justin Trudeau to Matthew Perry How 'Bout a Rematch, Bub?

Justin Trudeau wants a rematch with Matthew Perry after getting his ass kicked in grade school and Matt telling the world about it -- FIGHT!!!

The Canadian PM said "I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?"

You'll recall ... Matt went on Kimmel earlier this month and told the story of how he once beat up a younger Trudeau for "excelling in a sport."

Now, JT tweeted the challenge on April Fool's day, so chances are he's joking. But it would be awesome!

As long as nothing happened to Trudeau's face, that is.