Zoo Chimp Flings Poo ... Grandma Gets It IN THE FACE!!

Grandma's trip to the zoo with her family got real crappy, real quick ... courtesy of a chimpanzee with the most amazing aim.

This all went down in Grand Rapids, MI, and thankfully someone caught it on video. Something pissed off the chimp and it started pitching a fit, and then it pitched poo right at the group of people watching behind a glass wall. A very short glass wall.

Sorry, granny. It's a jungle out there.