Harrison Ford Cleared by FAA In Taxiway Landing

Breaking News

Harrison Ford will not be disciplined by the FAA for his taxiway landing.

Ford's attorney, Stephen Hofer, just released the conclusions of the FAA's investigation into the February mishap at John Wayne Airport in Orange County ... where Ford buzzed an American Airlines 737 and then landed on the taxiway.

Hofer says the FAA determined no disciplinary action was warranted, adding, "Mr. Ford retains his pilot's certificate without restriction."

Ford's attorney said the agency "acknowledged Mr. Ford's long history of compliance with the Federal Aviation Regulations and his cooperative attitude during the investigation. Mr. Ford has held a pilot's certificate for more than 20 years, has logged more than 5,000 hours in the air, and has never been the subject of an FAA administrative or enforcement action."