Drake New Owl Chain This One Cost Him $120k

Exclusive Details

Drake just wrapped his latest tour and hooked himself up with a sweet little souvenir ... for $120,000.

Sources close to the rapper tell TMZ famed jeweler Ben Baller hand-delivered the pricey new OVO logo chain to Drake Monday night in L.A. and as you can see ... he was into it.

We're told the owl piece is made of solid gold and has 40 carats of ice blue, canary and white VVS diamonds. Plus, some pink sapphires sprinkled in 'cause ... why the hell not?

IF & Co. Jewelers designed the ballin' chain and pendant.

#BoyMeetsIce