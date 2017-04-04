Ray Rice Focused On Mentoring ... Not Coaching

Ray Rice Currently Focused On Mentoring ... Not Coaching

EXCLUSIVE

Ray Rice is all about working with student athletes -- but he's not looking for a coaching gig ... he's focused on mentoring.

We know Ray recently met with a high school football coach in NJ -- who happens to be Rice's former college teammate -- but it was not about a job on the coaching staff.

We're told the two were discussing Ray speaking to the team about the importance of making the right decisions ... just as Ray has done at major colleges around the country including Florida State, Ohio State, USC and more.

One of Ray's close friends says the running back has received positive feedback from students and school officials and feels strongly about continuing to work with young people.

As far as coaching somewhere down the line, anything's possible ... but for now, Ray feels he's more effective in classrooms than on the sidelines.