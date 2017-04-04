Shia LaBeouf New Movie Sells Just One Ticket In U.K. Debut

Shia LaBeouf won't be dividing anyone in the U.K. 'cause almost everyone over there agrees ... they're just not that into his new movie.

Shia's indie flick, "Man Down," squeaked out 1 ticket sale at a theater in Burnley, England ... according to comScore. That's a weekend haul of £7 ... or $8.70 for the debut weekend.

We'd say word of mouth might boost week 2 sales, but the movie also scored 15% on Rotten Tomatoes.

On a positive note ... "Man Down" reportedly made $454,490 in its first month of a limited run in U.S. theaters. In the film, Shia plays a war vet suffering from PTSD after his tour in Afghanistan.