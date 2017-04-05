Britney Spears Oops, I Delayed an Israeli Election

Britney Spears did it again ... her concert has delayed an election in Israel.

The Israeli Labor Party has reportedly postponed its primary election from July 3 to July 4 since Brit's rolling into Tel Aviv the same day.

In a statement, the election committee for the Labor Party did not name Britney specifically -- but did say "the election date was delayed by one day due to the fact that there is a major event at Yarkon Park on July 3, 2017." That's where Britney's concert is going down.

Israeli journalist Tal Schneider broke the story ... the Labor Party apparently made the change so their party members could reach polling stations without all the foot traffic around ... and actually cast a vote.

Seems those Britney concerts are toxic for elections.