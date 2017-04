Lennox Lewis Trashes Floyd vs. Conor ... It's a Terrible Fight!

EXCLUSIVE

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather will SUCK ... so says Lennox Lewis who says the hypothetical match is more of a spectacle than a real fight.

The former heavyweight champion of the world says he respects both guys in their respective sports -- but putting them both in the same ring is a disaster waiting to happen.

That said ... you KNOW Lennox will order the PPV just like the rest of us!