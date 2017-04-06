Shia LaBeouf Explodes at Bowling Alley 'You F***ing Racist!!!'

EXCLUSIVE

Shia LaBeouf got kicked out of an L.A. bowling alley Wednesday night after freaking out on a bartender, calling him a "f***ing racist."

Shia was at Pinz in Studio City and according to one eyewitness, he was there for 3 hours pounding back beers.

We're told Shia got rowdy and started getting into a verbal altercation when the staff told him to leave. We've obtained additional video that shows Shia was going off about a bartender refusing to serve him french fries. French fries.

The person he's calling a "racist" was the bartender. It's unclear why he thinks the guy was racist.

Shia left but came back when he realized he was still wearing his bowling shoes. The second clip in the first video is Shia leaving after he got his street shoes.