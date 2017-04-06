Verne Troyer Hospitalized for Alcoholism On the Way to Rehab

EXCLUSIVE

Verne Troyer has been in a San Fernando Valley hospital bed for nearly two weeks for alcohol addiction ... TMZ has learned.

Verne tells TMZ, he's been receiving treatment for alcohol abuse for a week, however we're told he entered a hospital days before that.

Verne says by the end of this week he'll be checking into a rehab center for help.

Verne has struggled with alcohol abuse issues for years ... he almost died in 2002 from alcohol poisoning and has gone to rehab multiple times.

He gives a shout-out to fans, saying, "With your support, I got this."