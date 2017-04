Chanel West Coast Free Rap Show for Paps ... Her Future is Bright!!

Chanel West Coast ignored angry drivers beeping their horns behind her to show off her live rap skills ... and it was worth it.

We got the rapper leaving Catch in WeHo Thursday night ... but before she took off she made her driver/hype man fire up her new track -- which turned out to be a remix of Future's "Mask Off."

If this turns out to be a new rap battle ... it's clear Chanel's willing to throw down anytime.