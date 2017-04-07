Kylie Jenner Tries to Jump-Start Sale of Starter Home

EXCLUSIVE

Kylie Jenner is trying to unload the first home she ever bought ... so much so, she's slashing the asking price.

Kylie bought the Calabasas house back in 2015 for $2.6 million. Since then she's become a real estate baroness, snagging 3 other homes in the area.

She listed the starter home last June for $3.9 mil ... there were bites but no solid offers. So Kylie's go-to realtor, Tomer Fridman, just reduced the price to $3.3 mil.

The house is 4,800 square feet, it has 5 bedrooms, 6.5 baths and lots of bells and whistles.

Not bad for a first home.