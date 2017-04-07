LaVar Ball Blames 'White Guys' for UCLA Sweet 16 Loss

LaVar Ball Blames 'White Guys' For UCLA's Sweet 16 Loss

Breaking News

LaVar Ball is blaming UCLA's white players for the school's loss in the Sweet 16 -- claiming they just don't have the foot speed to compete with black guys.

Seriously. He said this.

Lonzo Ball's famously outspoken dad was speaking to the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin's Clay Fowler when he broke down why the Bruins imploded.

"You can’t win no championship with three white guys because the foot speed is too slow," LaVar said.

Those three players -- TJ Leaf, Bryce Alford and Thomas Welsh -- have yet to comment ... but they combined for 39 points in the loss to Kentucky.

By the way, Leaf is projected to be a 1st round NBA Draft pick ... despite his whiteness.