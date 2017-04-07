Steve Perry To Reunite With Journey At Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Steve Perry hasn't performed with Journey since 1991 but he'll be greeted with open arms Friday night as the band is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Members of Journey have confirmed Perry will indeed be onstage at the induction ceremony in Brooklyn, but were mum on whether he'd sing with the group.

Perry ditched the band in 1987 on the coattails of a double platinum album ... they were arguably at their peak. He reunited shortly with the band in 1991 for the all-star tribute to legendary music promoter Bill Graham and performed just a few songs.

Since then, Perry's had his own solo career while remaining living members have continued to tour under the name Journey.

Members of Journey have said they're open to Perry performing a song or 2 with the band, but seems it's in Perry's corner.