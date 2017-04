Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk Give Birth to Super Secret Baby!!!

Breaking News

Bradley Cooper is now a dad, which clearly makes Irina Shayk a mom ... which means they've had their kid.

The baby was born 2 weeks ago, but kept under wraps, this according to People.

It's baby #1 for both Bradley and Irina, who have been dating for 2 years.

No word on whether it's a boy or girl.