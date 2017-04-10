Walmart 2 People Eat Salad w/ Dead Bat Inside

File this under DISGUSTING ... 2 Walmart customers were tested for rabies after eating a salad with a DEAD BAT inside.

Fresh Express reportedly recalled its Organic Marketside Spring Mix from Walmart in the Southeastern part of the U.S. after customers in Florida found the webbed winged monster.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 2 people ate some of the salad before they found the bat. The bat was sent to the CDC rabies lab for testing but the CDC added that "the deteriorated condition of the bat did not allow for CDC to definitely rule out whether this bat had rabies."

Both customers were tested and are reported to be in good health so far.

Soup ... always go with soup.