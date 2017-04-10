Marshawn Lynch Raiders Superfan's Pitch: Come Home & Let's Kick Ass!!

EXCLUSIVE

A legendary Raiders superfan wants Marshawn Lynch in silver & black ... so much that he's making a personal plea to Beast Mode to beast out in his hometown.

Violator (aka Wayne Mabry) -- a member of the infamous Raiders Black Hole since 1970 -- says having Lynch will definitely "scare the hell outta some people" and that's of course a good thing.

BTW -- If you're not familiar with the Black Hole we suggest you google them, but keep all the lights on while you do ... cause you're gonna see pictures of maniacs like the one below (which is Wayne).