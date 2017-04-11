'General Hospital' Actor Peter Hansen Dead at 95

Breaking News

Peter Hansen -- who played Lee Baldwin for 5 decades on the iconic soap opera "General Hospital" -- died Sunday in Santa Clarita, California.

Peter's character started out as an addiction counselor at the hospital, and then the role morphed into Mayor of Port Charles.

Hansen won an Emmy for his alcoholism story line in 1979.

Hansen was also known for his role in the movies "When Worlds Collide" and "Dragonfly" ... and has over 100 acting credits to his name over an almost 70-year career.

He is survived by his son and daughter and 3 grandkids.

He was 95.