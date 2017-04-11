United Airlines Stock Takes Big Dip After Passenger Dragging

Breaking News

United Airlines is taking a nosedive on Wall Street -- and could lose more than $800 million today -- on the heels of David Dao getting bloodied and dragged off a United flight.

United's shares were down as much as 4% Tuesday morning, which -- if it continues -- can wipe about $830 million off the company's market cap. Other airlines' stock values are down as well, but United is down almost 3 times more.

Hard not to connect the plummet with public outrage over cops forcibly dragging Dao Sunday off the United jet in Chicago.

The airline's CEO is standing behind the flight's crew members who called airport police to remove Dao.