Christopher Walken ... For a Pat Down

Christopher Walken got a thorough frisking from TSA Wednesday morning, and we gotta say ... the agent coulda used a little more cowbell.

We're told Walken was flying out of Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport, but opted for an individual screening instead of walken through the full body scanner.

He's in A-town shooting "The War with Grandpa" with Robert De Niro -- which sounds awesome.

If you're wondering -- he passed. Zero contraband on the legend. Not much more to it than that, but we figured you'd enjoy seeing Christopher travelen.

Let the memes begin!