Prez Trump Hillary Would Be On Trial Right Now If Comey Didn't Save Her

President Trump thinks Hillary Clinton ﻿should be kissing the ground FBI Director James Comey walks on because she was guilty of every charge the bureau investigated.

Trump told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo he firmly believes Clinton would be on trial right now if Comey hadn't "saved her life."

The way the prez sees it ... "When [Comey] was reading those charges, she was guilty of every charge, and then he said she was essentially OK."

Of course, most Hillary supporters think Comey totally screwed her with his October surprise -- announcing the FBI was continuing to investigate her emails, after previously saying it was closed..

Different strokes.