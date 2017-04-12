Melania Trump Daily Mail Issues Formal Apology Over False Escort Claim

The Daily Mail has formally apologized to Melania Trump for falsely claiming she once worked for an escort service, and it paid a lot of money to boot.

The First Lady settled her defamation lawsuit against the outlet ... reportedly for $2.9 million. She had sued for $150 million.

As part of the settlement, the Daily Mail had to publish a retraction, saying, "We accept that these allegations about Mrs. Trump are not true and we retract and withdraw them," adding, "We apologize to Mrs. Trump for any distress that our publication caused her."